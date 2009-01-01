Home | News | General | Former zonal police PRO Dolapo Badmus promoted to provost, shares photo with new headgear

Things are definitely looking good for Zone 2 Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Onikan, Lagos, CSP, Dolapo Badmus, who recently got promoted to the position of provost.

Badmus who is know for her delectable sense of style and her strong presence on social media was redeployed to the Enforcement and Disciplinary Department of the Nigerian Police Force Headquarters as Provost.

According to reports, under this new position, she will be in charge of disciplinary actions to be taken against erring Police officers.

She took to social media to share a new photo of herself and her choice of headgear in the photo reflected her new position as provost.

She also shared another photo, this time a screenshot of her announcement as provost.

CSP Badmus in her capacity as PPRO Lagos and PPRO Zone 2 brought some level of sanity to the force through her numerous interventions to broker understanding between the force and the society.

