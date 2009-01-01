Home | News | General | Manchester United set to land 2nd summer signing after Daniel James

- Sean Longstaff is set to become Manchester United's second signing this summer

- The Red Devils are hoping they can land the midfielder for £25m from Newcastle United

- Longstaff scored just once in nine Premier League appearances before suffering knee injury

Manchester United are reportedly on the verge of signing Newcastle United star Sean Longstaff in a £25 million deal this summer.

The 21-year-old scored just once in nine Premier League appearances for the St. James Park in the out-gone campaign.

Though, the midfielder has about three seasons left on his current deal, United are confident they can they can lure the attacker to Old Trafford this summer.

Having captured Daniel James for £15m earlier this month, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to add to his squad for competition this summer

The Mirror reports the imminent takeover of the club will not be an obstacle to United's pursuit of Longstaff.

Before damaging his knee last term against West Ham on March 2, he made 11 starts for Rafa Benitez's side in the process.

The Red Devils are set to be moving away from signing players at exorbitant rates and give chances to youngsters, primarily home-grown talents whom they can develop.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester United have completed the signing of Daniel James from Swansea City as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer begins process to bolster his squad for next season.

The Old Trafford landlords confirmed on social media that Daniel James has signed a five-year contract with an option to extend his stay.

In February 2018, Daniel James made his professional debut for Swansea City and his senior Wales debut later in November.

