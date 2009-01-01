Home | News | General | Kogi guber: I'll win by a landslide, says Gov Bello

Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, on Friday, June 14, declared that he will easily win the governorship election coming up in November with wide margin.

Governor Bello made the comment while speaking to State House correspondents after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The governor stated that he had built a strong political base in the state and he is confident of winning the polls.

His words: “I am the governor today and Insha Allah, l will return back as the governor for another four years, after the November 16 election.

“As for the ticket, the analogy is that the tenant cannot send the landlord out of his house. So, APC in Kogi state was rebuilt by me, after the good job done by our late leader, His Excellency, Prince Abubakar Audu.

“After his demise, l came, rebuilt it from the scratch to what it is today. That is evident in the last outing of the party where we had 25/25, in the state House of Assembly.

“We also won 7 out of the 9 contested positions in the House of Representatives and two out of the three Senators representing Kogi state in the Senate.

“So, anybody that is making such noise, does not disturb me, because, in the market place, noise is allowed.

“But surely, l am very good with my party from the local government to the national level. They know that l am the leader of the party in my state. I have built it and it is very strong. Anytime, any day, we will win elections in landslide.”

The governor added he will not just win the election, but will with a wide margin, “such that whoever comes far second, will be discouraged to go to court.”

Meanwhile, Kogi students in various higher institutions in the state and across the federation, have pledged to support the second term bid of Governor Yahaya Bello.

The joint leaderships of the students' associations made the pledge at a joint press conference on Thursday, May 30 at Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja.

The students' associations include: Kogi state chapter of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), the National Association of Kogi State Students (NAKOSS), Igala Students Association (ISA), National Association of Ebira Students (NAES), and the National Association of Okun Students (NAOS) among others.

