5-Time Champions League winner gets top appointment with top Serie A club

- Paolo Maldini will resume the position of sporting director of AC Milan this summer

- The former Rossoneri captain played for San Siro giants in his entire 25-year career

- Maldini will work with his former teammate Boban who will work as chief football officer

Paolo Maldini has been appointed the new technical director of AC Milan, San Siro outfit make announce.

The legendary Italian defender will work closely with former teammate Zvonimir Boban, who was handed the role of the club’s new chief football officer.

Maldini spent 25 seasons with the Rossoneri as a player and will begin work as the sporting strategy and development director.

The 50-year-old will manage the development plan of the whole sporting Area, including the current priorities representing the transfer market, club’s teams plannings ahead of the summer camps and pre-season fixtures.

AC Milan CEO Ivan Gazidis said: "Paolo embodies that quality and those values that are the building blocks of our Club.

"I am happy to have him at the helm of our Sporting Area. With him, we will be able to build a modern Club, formed by professionals of the highest quality.

"It will be a journey we will pursue together to achieve a challenging and compelling project, one which will require great energy and dedication.

"I am confident Paolo will be able to project his experience, his vision and his leadership. Paolo is an integral part of AC Milan and knows the way to success. He will be an important point of reference for everyone."

