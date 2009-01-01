Home | News | General | Real Madrid complete signing of teenage sensation described as new Messi

- Takefusa Kubo signs five year deal to join Real Madrid from FC Tokyo this summer

- The 18-year-old will earn about 1 million euros as he kicks off his career with the club's reserve team

- Kubo has been described as new Lionel Messi owing to his style of play

Spanish League giants Real Madrid have completed the signing of Japanese teenage sensation Takefusa Kubo in a five year deal this summer.

The 18-year-old midfielder, who has been described as the new Lionel Messi will get his reign at the club started with the club's reserve team next season.

BBC quoting Spanish news outlet Marca reveals Los Blancos will pay FC Tokyo a sum of £1.78 million for the youngster.

READ ALSO: Eden Hazard urges Pogba to leave Man United and join Real Madrid revolution

The publication further reported that Kubo will represent his country at the 2019 Copa America championship having made his international debut on 9 June against El Salvador.

Barcelona were said to have shown interests in the player but failed to seal the deal having being found guilty of youth transfer breaches and given a transfer ban.

According to reports, the player will earn about 1m euros (£890,000) a year at the Santiago Bernabeu for the next five years.

PAY ATTENTION: Install Pitch Football App for FREE to get the latest football News & Scores

They described Kubo as "an attacking midfielder with excellent technique and great vision for the game". He has played 13 times for FC Tokyo in 2019, scoring four goals.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Real Madrid are set to land Japanese youngster Takefusa Kubo from GC Tokyo

The teenage midfielder who just turned 18 this month will leave his club FC Tokyo, after being linked with a number of top European sides.

According to Japanese news agency KYODO, the attacking midfielder has now agreed to join Real Madrid.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better.

Can Nigeria win AFCON 2019 with the current crop of players - Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...