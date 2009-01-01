Home | News | General | Lady beats 43-year record in UniJos, graduates with first class in economics

- Social activist, Kayode Ogundamisi has shared the impressive story of a Nigerian lady who beat a 43-year-old record in the University of Jos (UniJos)

- The young lady identified as Victory Onya Njah shattered glass ceilings when she graduated from the department of economics with a first class

- It is said that she is the student in 43 years to achieve such result as the department has never produced a first class graduate

A young lady identified as Victory Onya Njah has made herself and many Nigerians proud after graduating from University of Jos (UniJos) with a first class.

Social activist, Kayode Ogundamisi shared the news on Twitter where he revealed the most impressive detail about Victory's feat. According to him, the economics department since its inception in UniJos had never produced any first class candidate.

However, Njah, has broken the 43-year record as she bagged a first class in the department of Economics. Many Nigerians have showered her with encomium and congratulating for being a true slay queen with beauty and brains.

See post below:

Many social media users have praised the young lady for being a beacon of hope and a source of inspiration to young girl's out there.

See comments below:

