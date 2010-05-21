Home | News | General | Eden Hazard, Cristiano Ronaldo make top 10 most attended players presentation (see list)

- Eden Hazard alongside Ronaldo and Maradona are among top 10 most attended players presentation

- About 50,000 Los Blancos fans witnessed the ex-Chelsea star arrival at his new club

- The 75,000 fans that witnessed Ronaldo unveiling as a Galatico in 2009 remains the highest figure

Eden Hazard, Real Madrid summer signing, is listed among top 10 stars with the largest crowd after his official unveiling on Thursday, June 13, at the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to as.com report, about 50,000 Los Blancos supporters were on hand to witness the former Chelsea star arrival at his new club, with the Bernabeu playing host to its third largest crowd for the unveiling of a new star.

Ricardo Kaká was another player, who attracted around 55,000 fans to the Bernabeu in June 2009, with the Brazilian star arriving from Serie A giants AC Milan.

READ ALSO: Super Eagles ranked 45th in latest FIFA ranking, 3rd best in Africa

However, a few days later, a sell-out crowd of 75,000 fans were live to catch a glimpse of Cristiano Ronaldo unveiling.

In July 2014, Real Madrid signed James Rodríguez and about 36,000 fans turned out despite the summer heat to welcome the Colombian at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Equally, about 65,000 fans were present at the Stadio San Paulo to welcome Diego Maradona, at his unveiling by Napoli in 1984.

On the other hand, 60,000 Barcelona fans were in the stands to see Zlatan Ibrahimovic presented at Camp Nou in 2009, while 57,000 attended Neymar’s unveiling.

Going forward, about 50,000 fans were live to see Fernando Torres unveiled as a Chelsea's player.

PAY ATTENTION: Install Pitch Football App for FREE to get the latest football News & Scores

And over 45,000 Boca Juniors fans welcomed back Carlos Tevez from his sojourn in Europe in 2015.

Finally, about 35,000 Barca fans were on hand to welcome David Villa at Camp Nou during his unveiling on May 21, 2010.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported Real Madrid have finally unveiled Eden Hazard in a big ceremony done at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday evening, June 13.

Eden Hazard joined Real Madrid from Premier League side Chelsea, and he made sure he won the Europa League title before he left Stamford Bridge.

He even scored two goals against Arsenal in the final of the Europa League played in Baku which was also Petr Cech's last game for the Gunners.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better

Can Nigeria win AFCON 2019 with the current crop of players?| Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...