SHOCKER: Gorilla ‘swallows’ N6.8m in Kano zoo





A gorilla has been accused of swallowing the N6.8 million in the Kano Zoological Gardens, according to BBC Pidgin.





A finance officer in the zoo was quoted as saying the gorilla “sneaked into their office” and carted away the money before swallowing it.





We could not immediately confirm this incident which was said to have happened during the Sallah celebrations.





Umar Kobo, the managing director of the zoo, confirmed that the money is missing and that the issue is being investigated.





“The issue is under investigations for now and I don’t want to say anything on the matter, many journalists have come to meet me but I don’t want to talk anything. What I can confirm is that money is missing,” he told the BBC Pidgin.





Abdullahi Haruna, police spokesman in Kano, could not be reached for comments as of time this report was filed.





He was, however, quoted as confirming that 10 persons, including those on duty when the money went missing, have been arrested.





“Yes, it is true that money from five days of Sallah festivities is missing from the Kano zoo,” he reportedly said, adding: “As at now, we have arrested 10 members of staff of the zoo including the security man and those working in the finance unit.





This is not the first time animals have been involved in related issues in Nigeria.





In February last year, Philomina Chieshe, a sales clerk in the office of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in Benue state, alleged that a snake swallowed N36m, being proceeds from sale of scratch card.





Also, Shehu Sani, a former senator, once said monkeys carted away N70 million belonging to northern senators.

