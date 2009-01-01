Cardi B vows never to get plastic surgery again

Eclectic US rapper, Cardi B has taken to social media to disclose that she won’t be going under the knife ever again.

Recall that back in May, the songstress called off her concerts scheduled for the month in order to recover from her post-baby breast growth and liposuction.

This occurred because Cardi defied the advice of her doctors who suggested that she takes a break from the music scene to allow for her recuperation from the surgical procedure.

“Cardi was overzealous in getting back to work. She didn’t take the necessary time to fully recover. Her strenuous schedule took a toll on her body and she was given strict doctor orders to pull out of the rest of her performances in May,” her representative revealed in a statement.

“I hate canceling shows because I love money. I’m a money addict, and I get paid a lot of money for these shows. Like I’m canceling millions of dollars in shows,” the singer had added in an Instagram post addressed to fans.



“But like, health is wealth, so I have to do what I have to do. My breasts gotta heal, and it is what it is.”

In a recent tweet, the entertainer noted that her most recent plastic surgery would be her last time going under the knife.

“I’ve been working out for the past two weeks cause I ain’t getting surgery again. But Let me tell you, I haven’t got a headache ever since,” she wrote on Twitter.







