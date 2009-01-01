Nigerian singer, Aramide to be inducted into governing board of the Grammys

Nigerian singer, Aramide Sarumoh, simply known as Aramide, and 18 others are to be inducted into the Recording Academy Governance Board of the Grammys.

The music star, while reminiscing on her music career revealed this in a tweet on her twitter handle, @AramideMusic.

She recalled the time she started singing and how she just wanted to be heard.



Aramide revealed that she had been an active voting member of the Grammys recording academy for years.

“And today I’m happy to announce to you that after being an active voting member of the recording academy for years, this Monday, I will be inducted into the Recording Academy (the GRAMMYs®) Governance Board. I will now be a part of the Governors for the Washington DC Chapter board,’’.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Aramide, a graduate of political science from the University of Jos is an Afro-Soul singer, her song “Iwo Nikan” earned her an award for Best Vocal Performance at the Headies 2015.

She has been performing in several popular events and shows since she rose to stardom in United Kingdom, United States, Canada, Dubai, Nigeria, Ghana etc.

(NAN)

KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW