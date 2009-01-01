Prepare with ExamSnap and Obtain Your CompTIA A+ Certification





The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a non-profit trade association that specializes in offering certifications to IT specialists. CompTIA is among the leading IT industry certification vendors that support career development.





Certifications offered by CompTIA cover different levels of expertise. There are those that validate entry-level knowledge in computer hardware and software,while other more advanced ones validate IT security and networking skills.





https://www.examsnap.com/





CompTIA certification pathways





CompTIA offers certifications that follow the additional professional, infrastructure, or cyber security track. To lay a foundation for these specialized tracks, CompTIA offers another category of certifications known as Core credentials. In this paper, the focus is on one of the certifications under the Core credentials category – the CompTIA A+ certification.





CompTIA A+ is an excellent credential for establishing a career in IT . Candidates who attain this certification are better prepared to troubleshoot and solve technical problems . CompTIA A+ certified individuals know how to deal with a wide variety of issues related tonetworking , mobile devices, and security.





S killsvalidate d by CompTIA A+ certification





Here is a list of skills that a CompTIA A + certified specialist should possess:

Identifying , connecting, and using hardware devices and components

Installingand supportingWindows OperatingSystem

TroubleshootingPC s and mobile device s

Identifying security vulnerabilities in network connections and applying protection measures

Understanding Mobile OS, Linux, and Mac OS

Following best practices for professionalism and communication

CompTIA A+ career positions





Here are the career positions you can achieve after attaining the CompTIA A+ certification and their approximate salaries:

Support Specialist ( $49,500 )

Field Service Technician ( $49,​000 )

Desktop Support Analyst ( $51,000 )

Help Desk Tier 2 Support ( $45,​000​ )

As you can see, CompTIA A+ is definitely worth the investment.

https://certification.comptia.org/certifications/a





CompTIA A+ exams





Available CompTIA exams are administered either in the 900-series or 1000-series.The 900-series contains exams 220-901 and 220-902 . On the other hand, 1000-series has exams 220-100 1 and 220-1002 . Professionals are required to pass both exams in the series in order to earn a certification. Note that you cannot combine exams from different series.





Here’s more about CompTIA A+ exam s:





CompTIA A+ 220-901

This exam covers PC and mobile device hardware , peripherals, troubleshooting hardware, and network connectivity issues. The passing score for this exam is 675 marks.





CompTIA A+ 220-902

This test focuses onthe installation and configuration of various operating systems such as Windows, Linux, iOS, Apple, and Android. It also coverscloud computing fundamentals , operational procedures, and security . The passing score for this exam is 700 marks.





CompTIA A+ 220-1001

This exam c overs cloud computing, mobile devices, hardware, networking technology , virtualization,and network troubleshooting. The passing score for this exam is 675 marks.





CompTIA A+ 220-1002





This test is focused onthe installation and configuration of operating systems, software troubleshooting, operational procedures, and expanded security . The passing score for this exam is 700 marks.

All of these exams mentioned above contain a maximum of 90 questions . Candidates are given 90 minutes to complete all the questions included. During the exam, you can encounter multiple-choice questions, drag-and-drop questions, andperformance-based questions.





Recommended Experience





Candidates who want to passCompTIA A+ exams are encouraged to have at least 9 to 12 months of practical experience in the field or lab.





Exam preparation tips





CompTIA provides access to some study materials on its website. Here you can get e-books or take the option of the CompTIA CertMaster online training. Apart from the online environment, you can also opt to enrollin a classroom program and have an instructor-led training. Lastly, CompTIA provides practice questions to help you become familiar with the formats of exam questions.





All the preparation options outlined above are meant to help you master the knowledge you will require to pass your tests. However, there's also another way to get ready for your CompTIA exams. This is the use of exam dumps.





Exam dumps have been termed as the easy way for preparing for certification exams. Although this is only true ifthe dumps are obtained from a trusted source. The most reputable source among dumps providers is the ExamSnap website. ExamSnap has maintained a consistent provision of up-to-date and good-quality dumps in order to give you an easy learning experience. Visit ExamSnap, and you will be able to ace your CompTIA A+ on your first try.





Reasons why you should get CompTIA A+ certified

CompTIA A+ is a foundation for a career in IT

Obtaining the CompTIA A+ certification is a sure way to secure a successful career in IT. With this credential, you can land your first job faster than your uncertified peers.

CompTIA A+ is a vendor-neutral certification

CompTIA A+ credential does not focus on specific vendorhardware or software . The knowledge you acquire here is of core IT skills which can be applied to various platforms. Thus, your possibilities can be truly limitless, you just need to choose the direction you want to take .

CompTIA A+ attracts betterp ay

IT jobs are among those that have the best pa y worldwide. Adding a certification to your resume will ensure a decent salary. Attaining the CompTIA A+ certification will therefore put you higher than your uncertified colleagues since professionals with certifications are generally paid more.

Obtaining CompTIA A+ showst hat you are seriousa bout y our career

Candidates who attain CompTIA certifications and keep them current through the CompTIA Continuing Education program prove their commitment to their career s. This urge to keep up with the most recent developments in technology is valuable among companies and can earn you honor and respect.

CompTIA A+ earns your global recognition

CompTIA A+ is a globally recognized certification that can help you grow your career no matter where you are. You can therefore freely choose where you can work and use your CompTIA A+ skills.

CompTIA A+ keeps you up to date

CompTIA constantly review s and updates the contents of their certification exams to capture the newest technology changes. This credential will keep you at the top of any emerging technologies. Professionals who are always on the top edge of technology are usually valued not only by their organizations but also by their colleagues.





Final remarks





The CompTIA A+ certification has many benefits to an individual's career. With this certification, growth is assured. This paper has shared a secret to easily passing your exams: use the ExamSnap website. Good luck on your way to a successful IT career!





KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW