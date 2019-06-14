BREAKING: Naira Marley finally released from prison
Singer Naira Marley has been released from prison custody after perfecting his bail condition.
Naira Marley’s brother made this revelation known via his Instagram story today.
More to come.
View this post on Instagram
#NairaMarley finally out on bailA post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on
