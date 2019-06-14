BREAKING: Naira Marley finally released from prison







Singer Naira Marley has been released from prison custody after perfecting his bail condition.

Naira Marley’s brother made this revelation known via his Instagram story today.



The artiste was arrested and charged to court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on an 11 count charge of advance fee fraud popularly called 'yahoo yahoo'.





