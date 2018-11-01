IS claims responsibility for Borno attacks





The Islamic State, IS, has claimed responsibility for some attacks in Borno State, the Reuters News Agency reports.





IS in a statement on Thursday, said Islamic State in West Africa (ISWAP) fighters attacked a base in Kareto with light medium and heavy weapons.





It claimed, “at least 20” Nigerian soldiers were killed and others injured, that a “tank” and a Shilka self-propelled anti-aircraft weapon were destroyed and the base was burned.”





Seven four-wheel drive vehicles, weapons and ammunition were captured, the statement added.

One of the recent attacks was carried out on Wednesday, June 12, with the insurgents attacking troops of 158 Battalion Location at Kareto Village of Mobbar Local Government Area, Borno State.





The group claimed that its affiliate, the Islamic State In West Africa (ISWA), which split from Boko Haram terrorist group in 2016, has carried out a number of attacks in the northeast over the last few months.





ISIS also claimed to have attacked a military base in Kareto village, which is about 130 kilometres from the Borno State capital, Maiduguri.





The group added that an Army Commander was shot dead in the attack, which the military is yet to confirm.

