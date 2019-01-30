Home | News | General | Hollywood star challenges pop star for a fight as McGregor willing to act as host

Justin Bieber has challenged Hollywood actor Tom Cruise to fight him in the Octagon.

For reasons yet to be determined, the 25-year-old pop star taunted the 56-year-old Hollywood star into fighting him, publicly challenging Cruise on Twitter.

Tom Cruise onstage during the 10th Annual Lumiere Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on January 30, 2019 in Burbank.

"I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the Octagon. Tom if you don't take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight.

Bieber goaded Cruise, warning the Mission Impossible action star that not accepting the fight would make him a coward in his eyes forever.

The musician's tweet immediately caught the attention of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter Conor Mcgregor, who approved the bout and even offered his company's services in hosting the clash.

"If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge, Mcgregor sports and entertainment will host the bout. does cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies?

Stay tuned to find out!" the Irishman said.

The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion then took the opportunity to call out Mark Wahlberg.

The UFC fighter told the actor he would still have knocked him out back when he was a young rapper.

"I challenge Mark Wahlberg on the very same card"

"Back when Mark Wahlberg was Marky Mark, I would've still slapped the ears off him and took my ufc shares back," McGregor said.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mixed martial arts fighter and former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor has announced his retirement from the sport.

The 30-year-old Irish fighter made the announcement on social media in the early hours of Tuesday.

McGregor last featured in the combat sport in October 2018, when he was beaten by Khabib Nurmagomedov as the Russian won the lightweight contest in the fourth round.

