PDP urges EU to sustain election monitoring in Nigeria

- EU and other international communities have been urged by PDP to continue monitoring Nigeria's electoral process

- The PDP said observation of Nigeria’s elections by the international community is key to the survival of its democracy

- Going further, the opposition urged the EU to also scrutinise the judiciary during proceedings at election petitions tribunals

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the European Union (EU) and other international communities to continue to monitor electoral process in Nigeria.

PDP’s deputy national chairman (South), Yemi Akinwonmi, made the call when he received a delegation of EU Elections Observation Mission at the party’s Presidential Campaign Office on Friday, June 14, in Abuja.

Akinwonmi said that continued observation of Nigeria’s elections by the international community was key to the survival of its democracy.

“The survival of our democracy lies on EU and other international communities.

“If you are able to do your observation very well and give good recommendations, our democracy will live on.

“But if you leave us alone, generation coming after us may not see democracy,” he said.

He said that the party would show to the whole world what happened during the last general elections at the Presidential Electoral Petition Tribunal.

Akinwonmi urged the EU to also beam search light on what would be happening in the judiciary during the proceedings at election petitions tribunals, describing the judiciary as the last hope of the common man.

Earlier, EU chief observer, Maria Arena, said the delegation was at the party’s headquarters ahead of public presentation of the mission’s report on the 2019 elections.

Arena said that the report had about 30 recommendations on how to improve Nigeria’s electoral process.

The chief observer, who did not disclosed the recommendations, said the objective of the report was to improve on the electoral process.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) on Friday submitted its findings and recommendations on the 2019 general elections to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

