Here are top 4 videos you must not miss on Legit TV this week

Another legitimate weekend is here, as Legit TV serves you top trending videos from their YouTube Channel. These trending videos are based on the most-talked-about topics in Nigeria over the past week; bordering on politics, sports, entertainment and hottest gist from the streets.

Watch the four(4) top videos below:

1. John Obi Mikel reveals what Super Eagles must do before AFCON 2019

Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel has urged coach Gernot Rohr to improve the younger players in the squad before the African Cup Of Nations (AFCON) 2019.

2. Can Nigeria win AFCON 2019 with the current crop of players?

Nigerians recently spoke about the country's chances at the African Cup Of Nations (AFCON) 2019 as the Super Eagles of Nigeria get ready to compete against 23 other nations for the ultimate title.

3. Fans mob Mikel, Musa, others in Asaba

Excited football fans at the Stephen Keshi stadium in Asaba, Delta state, could not get enough of Super Eagles stars after their training session ahead of the their game against Zimbabwe as the players required extra security to get into their team bus.

4. Is democracy working for Nigeria?

With June 12 now officially recognised as democracy day in Nigeria, Legit.ng took to the streets of Lagos to ask Nigerians if they think our system of government should be changed and they all shared their views.

