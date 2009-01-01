Home | News | General | Done deal? Arsenal summer target drops huge hint on Instagram

- Gabriel Martinelli could be on his way to joining Arsenal this summer

- Unai Emery is seeking to bring in new signings that can compete for titles next season

- Martinelli is among his targets and the Brazilian has hinted at a possible switch to Emirates

Brazilian wonderkid Gabriel Martinelli has sent Arsenal fans into a meltdown after appearing to signal at a possible summer move to the Emirates in a £6.5million deal.

Arsenal are understood to have tracked the teenage sensation for more than a year now after head of international recruitment, Francis Cagigao, identifying him.

A deal for the signing of the promising forward between the Gunners and Ituano FC is now said to have been agreed, with Martinelli seeming to confirm the news after following Arsenal's Instagram account.

READ ALSO: Sean Longstaff set to join Man United in a £25m deal from Newcastle United

However, despite his imminent arrival at the Emirates, it remains unclear if the 17-year-old will go straight into Unai Emery's first team squad.

Meanwhile, the London club is facing a strained transfer budget, with just £45m available for Emery to spend this window.

"Our idea is to continue to carry on and improve with the young players that have arrived," Emery said after Europa League final.

PAY ATTENTION: Install Pitch Football App for FREE to get the latest football News & Scores

"Maybe some players need to leave but it’s not the moment to speak about that," he added.

He would therefore have to offload some players to raise money for new signings as the Spaniard gears up for a busy transfer period.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Premier League giants, Arsenal, are closing in a deal to sign Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli.

Arsenal have been monitoring the progress of the Ituano striker as the club's scouts have been providing constant updates for months now.

Interestingly, Martinelli had a trial with Manchester United two years ago but could not seal a deal with the Old Trafford dwellers.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better.

I didn't beg Messi for his jersey - Super Eagles Goalkeeper, Ezenwa - Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...