Naira Marley release: BBNaija's Khloe spotted with singer, rapper Olamide prays him to stay positive

Social media is currently buzzing with the news of the release of Nigerian music artist Afeez Eniola popularly known as Naira Marley.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier gathered the singer has regained his freedom from the custody of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after fulfilling his bail condition.

In a video making rounds online, excited Marley was spotted in company of his mum and some other members of his crew.

Among those who have now reacted to the Am I A Yahoo Boy crooner’s release is sensational Yoruba rapper, Olamide.

Sharing a photo of Marley on Instagram, the rap act extended a hand of support and called on Marley to stay positive.

See his post below:

Also among those that making sure to catch up with Naira Marley upon his release, is ex-BBNaija housemate Khloe.

The reality star was spotted with the embattled artist shortly after his release from the Ikoyi prison. According to Khloe, she was visiting him in prison and to her utter surprise, they walked out of the prison together.

She shared a short video on her Instastory. See a screenshot below:

Khloe and Naira Marley spotted together. Photo:@kokobykhloe

Source: Instagram

Still on Naira Marley, Legit.ng previously gathered the report of veteran rapper Ruggedman, who revisited some of the old comments he made about the music act’s arrest by the EFCC. Ruggedman revealed that he regrets expressing satisfaction at the development and also charged people to steer away from further directing negative comments towards Marley.

