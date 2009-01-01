Home | News | General | Here is where Super Eagles stars were spotted in Egypt ahead of AFCON 2019

- AFCON 2019 hostilities will commence in seven days time in Egypt

- The Super Eagles took off time from their preparation for the biennial tournament to go on a boat cruise

- Nigeria battle Senegal in their final pre-AFCON friendly on Sunday, June 16

Super Eagles stars and technical crew members took out time from their preparations on Friday, June 14, ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

According to Super Eagles official Twitter handle, the Nigerian delegation led by Super Eagle head coach Gernot Rohr went on a boat cruise of the Suez Canal in Ismailia.

At the end, it was an interesting feeling for squad members ahead of their final pre-tournament game against Senegal’s Teranga Lions on Sunday, June 16.

Interestingly, the encounter will see the three-time African champions square up against the continent’s number one –ranked team.

However, feelers from the team’s camp in Ismailia revealed the Eagles are battle-ready to hold their own against Saido Mane and teammates.

On the other hand, Eagles stars are keen of winning more honour for Nigeria when hostilities commence at the 32nd edition of Africa Cup of Nations finals in seven days.

Currently, the Eagles are on an eight –match unbeaten run, after losing to Argentina in the last group game at last summer World Cup finals in Russia.

The game against Senegal on Sunday, is expected to kick-off at 7pm Egypt time (6pm Nigeria time), with both Federations opting to play the game behind closed doors.

The Eagles are expected to leave Ismailia on Monday morning, June 17, for Alexandria – venue of their Group B matches against the trio of Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles of Nigeria will tackle Teranga Lions of Senegal behind closed doors in a pre-tournament friendly on Sunday, June 16, at Ismailia Stadium.

Speaking on Brila FM on Friday, June 14, Super Eagles media officer, Toyin Ibitoye, revealed that the managers of Nigeria and Senegal opted to keep the fans and public away from the fixture.

He noted that the managers will be using the game to fine-tune their preparations for the forthcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tactical experiments on their respective teams.

