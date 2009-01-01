Home | News | General | Breaking: Senator Babayo Gamawa dies at 53

Former deputy national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Babayo Gamawa, has passed away.

His spokesperson, Isa Gadau, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview that Gamawa died on Friday night in Bauchi, after a brief illness.

“He complained of slight stomach ache and was taken to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi, where he was admitted and later passed away.

“I am now heading to his house,” Gadau said.

It would be recalled that Senator Gamawa defected to the ruling APC prior to the 2019 general elections.

Born on Feb. 2, 1966, he attended the University of Jos, where he obtained a National Certificate in Purchasing and Supply.

He had served as the Speaker of Bauchi State House of Assembly and later Deputy Governor following the impeachment of the then Deputy Governor, late Alhaji Mohammed Gadi.

In 2011, he was elected Senator under the platform of the PDP in the 7th National Assembly; where he served as the Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Aviation and a member of the Land Transport Committee.

He is married with children. His burial arrangement is yet to be announced by his family.

