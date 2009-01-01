Home | News | General | Akwa Ibom government awaits Buhari's approval to build deep seaport

- The Akwa Ibom state government said it is ready to build Ibom Deep Seaport

- The state government said it will commence the building as soon it gets approval to do so from the federal government

- The state government said a committee inaugurated for the actualisation of this project has submitted a full report

The Akwa Ibom state government announced that all plans are in place to commence the building of the Ibom Deep Seaport at Mbo local government area of the state.

The state government said it is waiting for the federal government to approve the project and building will kickstart immediately.

The Guardian reports that Akan Okon, the immediate past commissioner for special duties and aviation development, announced this on Friday, June 14.

Okon said: “Governor Udom Emmanuel on assumption of office in 2015, knowing what could happen if such project is left under the bureaucracy of government, put in place a technical committee for actualisation of Ibom Deep Seaport.

“The technical committee has worked so hard and as at today, we have gotten a preferred bidder which is one of the leading companies in the maritime and cargo industry by name, Bollore And Power Channel.

“The committee’s full report had been made and submitted for actualisation of the seaport and we are only awaiting the approval of Mr President.

“Once that is done, I assure you, construction will begin immediately."

