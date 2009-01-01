Home | News | General | Photo of 'tattooed' sausage roll goes viral on the internet

- A Twitter user recently shared a photo of a sausage roll with expiry date printed on the body

- The photo which has since gone viral gathered many reactions from social media

- The photo was shared by a lady identified on Twitter as @Dhamiiee__B

Just when one believes things can't get crazier in a country like Nigeria, a quick glance on social media proves this to be false.

A Nigerian lady recently left many people amusingly shocked after she took to the platform to share a photo of a popular brand of sausage roll, Gala.

While most sausage rolls have the expiry date printed on the wrap of the pastry, this one had it printed on the body of the sausage roll.

READ ALSO: 5-year-old girl named 'most beautiful in the world' becomes international model

READ ALSO: Personal letter from the Editor-in-Chief of Legit.ng (former NAIJ.com)

While this posed as a great health risk, a lot of Twitter users found it hilarious and used the opportunity to make witty jokes about the sausage roll.

Some found it hilarious that the expiry date was printed on the body and went on to tag the sausage roll 'thug gala'.

See some reactions below:

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on Legit.ng News App

In other news, when it comes to the idea of looking one's best for a date, it appears everyone has a different opinion on what is considered appropriate for a date. While others see no problem with wearing native attire, this Twitter user seems to think otherwise.

Identified as @Emmyzuel on Twitter, he left many people amusingly confused after he took to the platform to question why Nigerian men wear native outfits on dates.

HELLO! NAIJ.com (naija.ng) upgrades to Legit.ng We keep evolving to serve our readers better.

Nigerians remember victims of mishaps across the country | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...