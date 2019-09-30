Home | News | General | Human rights lawyer drags FG to court over alleged N100bn for Miyetti Allah

A petition has been filed by the Federal High Court, Abuja, against the federal government to stop the latter from disbursing the N100 billion promised the Miyetti Allah by the ministry of interior.

The petition was filed by human rights lawyer, Malcolm Omirhobo, who sued in the name of the board of incorporated trustees of Malcolm Omirhobo Foundation in an ex-parte.

He urged the court to hold that the federal government or the ministry of interior has no constitutional right to release money without recourse to budgetary allocation, The Guardian reports.

Legit.ng gathers that Omirhobo said that that kind of money could go a long way in building schools, roads or even distributed among indigent Nigerians to start up small businesses.

The suit has the federal government, the attorney general of the federation, the minister of interior, the National Assembly, the inspector general of police and accountant general of the federation as respondents.

Justice Ojukwu held that the country’s resources could not be allotted unnecessarily, hence the need for the federal government to come to court and explain why the plaintiff’s application should not be granted.

She adjourned the two suit to September 30, 2019 for hearing of the motion on notice and originating summons.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the apex Igbo socio-cultural group in Nigeria, Ohaneze Ndigbo, sent a message to its people urging them to reactivate local defence in the wake of the alleged threat by the Miyetti Allah.

The socio-cultural group in a communique signed by the president general, Nnia Nwodo, following their meeting on Thursday, June 6, called on Igbo to await “next directives after consultation with our political and religious leaders, legislators, traditional rulers, town unions and affiliate organisations".

The group criticised the ongoing negotiations between the federal government and Miyetti Allah to give them a grant of N100 billion.

It said: “Why on earth these gun trotting militants should be protected financially and insulated from criminal prosecution whilst IPOB, an armless group of Igbos is proscribed and categorized as dangerous to national security, bugs our imagination."

