Tension as Rohr names favourites for AFCON 2019 without naming Super Eagles

- AFCON 2019 kicks-off in less than than six days time and Nigeria is among the counties vying for honours

- Super Eagles head coach Rohr believes the Senegal, Tunisia and Egypt top three favourites to win

- Nigeria kick-off their campaign against Burundi on Saturday, June 22, at the Alexandria Stadium

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has listed Senegal’s Teranga Lions, Tunisia’s Carthage Eagles and Pharaoh’s of Egypt as favourites to win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title.

According to Goal report, the 65-year-old Franco-German tactician insists a semi-final berth during the biennial tournament which kick-off next week, remains Nigeria’s target despite FIFA’s latest ranking as the continent’s three best team.

“We are not the favourites to win it, the favourite is Egypt at home then the team number one in Africa is Senegal, then Tunisia,” Rohr was quoted as saying by Goal, with Nigeria kicking off their campaign against Burundi on Saturday, June 22 at the Alexandria Stadium.

“We are number three in the rankings officially so we should go until the semi-final, now we focus on the first match against Burundi. All our focus is on this match then we will see how it can go on. Of course, we have to come out of this group.

“The ideal [objective] will be [to finish in] first place so we could stay in Alexandria but it will be difficult, our opponents are good teams,” noted Rohr as Nigeria get set for their final pre-AFCON friendly against Senegal, in Ismailia on Sunday, June 16.

Speaking further, the widely traveled football tactician, hinted that the eagles will be drawing from experience gathered at last summer’s World Cup in Russia to get the needed result in Egypt.

“The experience of the World Cup is very important, we have 15 players who made the World Cup and know how high the level is in international football,” he stressed,

“We learned a lot in the World Cup, we were the youngest team in the World Cup and I think even now, we are still the youngest team.

“Unfortunately, we do not have more than [Victor] Moses but our captain Obi [Mikel] is back, our young players need also a guide. The mixture between the youth and experience is very important,” Rohr summed up.

Nigeria will also tackle Guinea on June 26 before facing Madagascar on June 30 in their remaining group matches.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles stars and technical crew members took out time from their preparations on Friday, June 14, ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

According to Super Eagles official Twitter handle, the Nigerian delegation led by Super Eagle head coach Gernot Rohr went on a boat cruise of the Suez Canal in Ismailia.

At the end, it was an interesting feeling for squad members ahead of their final pre-tournament game against Senegal’s Teranga Lions on Sunday, June 16.

