Coutinho scores brace as Brazil open Copa America tournament with win over Bolivia



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  1 hour ago
- Brazil vs Bolivia ended in a 3-0 win to the Samba Boys as they begin their Copa America campaign

- Barcelona star Philippe Cotinho scored a brace and Everton scored the third with an absolute screamer

- Peru and Venezuela will play the second Group A match while Argentina takes on Colombia in Group B opener

Brazil vs Bolivia ended in 3-0 in favour of the Selecao as they open their 2019 Copa America campaign with a win

It took until the second half before Brazil got the ground running as Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho scored from a VAR-assisted penalty.

The 28-year-old soon completed his brace after he headed home a cross Roberto Firmino into an empty net to make it 2-0.

Everton shot home a third from outside the box with five minutes remaining as Brazil won with three unreplied goals.

In the end, with a bit of patience, we opened things up, we had more of the ball and we created plays," captain Daniel Alves told reporters. "We deserved a big victory."

Brazil wore white shirts for the first time in more than 60 years while Bolivia rarely threatened at the other end after starting brightly.

"Tactically Bolivia played well in the first half, the players responded well and when we got the ball we tried to go forward on a couple of important occasions and that left us positive," Bolivia coach Eduardo Villegas told reporters.

"But it was a game of two halves. We have to be honest and realistic, Brazil beat us and they beat us well."

Peru will slug it out with Venezuela in the second Group A game while Argentina takes on Colombia in Group B opener.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Philippe Coutinho has confessed he performed poorly during the 2018-19 campaign amid reports of a summer exit from Barcelona.

According to UK Sun report, the ex-Liverpool star has failed to re-enact his Premier League form, since his switch Barcelona 18 months ago.

