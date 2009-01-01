Home | News | General | Everybody can't be a lawyer, I bought a car, made it outside law - Nigerian lady replies former boss

- A Nigerian lady has said she became successful operating her business after leaving legal practice

- The lady said she visited her boss to show how great she turned out in spite her former job

- The successful she showed the car she bought as the proof that she is really doing well

Years after leaving law practice, a Nigerian lady named Lelora, shared her recent experience with her former boss, and how he tired to shame her for leaving her ‘good job’.

With the twitter handle, @Ehjeerho, Lelora said during her visit with to her old boss, he tried to shame her in front of her juniors to test her knowledge of law by asking her to move a motion in front of her juniors.

The Nigerian lady was smart enough to save herself from the embarrassment as she quickly told the man that she has 16 staff members on her payroll in her company, and added that there are not enough seats in the court anyway.

She said her boss saw her car keys and said she is now big. In trying to verifying if the car is really real, he asked her why she parked it, to which she said down the street.

Lelora said she drove her car passed the office after the visit, she said she saw all her juniors at the former workplace and her boss peeping through the window at her.

The successful Nigerian lady said she acknowledged them by wave at them as she sped off.

Lelora went ahead in her twitter post to lecture her followers on the micro messaging platform that there are many lawyers out there and everybody cannot possibly be a practicing lawyer.

“Law school churns out thousands of lawyers every year. We all can't be in litigation . Telling me ‘you shouldn't have studied law if you'll end up running a bar", told him that "this is the main call to the bar’,“ she said.

She also mentioned how not nobody can make it life when they are stuck as a junior in someone’s law firm. She said only a few lawyer actually succeeds practicing conventional law.

