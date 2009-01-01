Home | News | General | Europe returnee left hysterical after family squandered money he sent home (video)

A video currently trending on social media shows a man expressing frustration after he returned to Nigeria after 13 years in Europe, to discover his family had squandered all the money he sent home.

Most times, people travel to other countries seeking a better future so as to take care of themselves and their families. With the goal of setting up a good life in Nigeria, most people often send money home for their families to either build a house or start up a business.

For this Nigerian man who returned from Europe after 13 year however, it appears things didn't go as planned for him as he returned to Nigeria to discover his family squandered all the money he sent home.

In the video, the man is seen acting very hysterical towards a woman who appears scared and in tears, pleading to him.

Another man is also seen trying to stop the angry man from harming the woman who at the point appears to be helpless and somewhat guilty.

