Group campaigns against s3x-for-marks syndrome at University Abuja



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  3 hours 3 minutes ago
A Civil Society Group, Sofadondo, on Saturday organised an awareness campaign to guide against s3x-for-marks syndrome at the University of Abuja, Gwagwalada.

The coordinator of the group, Mr Olamide Oni, told the newsmen that cases of s3x-for-marks in Nigeria universities had become a source of worry to stakeholders.

According to Oni, there is need for an aggressive campaign awareness to guide against the ugly trend before getting into the heads of many Nigerian universities girls.

“Over the years, there have been issues of female students being harassed for s3x in return for marks, we are advocating for student to read to achieve their desired results.

“This campaign is set to encourage victims to report any case of victimisation.

“Sofadondo, as an organisation is committed to be the voice for the voiceless, the vulnerable, the oppressed and the downtrodden against all forms of sexual harassment in Nigerian institutions,” he said.

According to Oni, the organisation cuts across all Nigerian tertiary institutions with the basic aim of advocating for justice, fairness and engender a safe society.

He added that part of its mission was to sensitise the society on the dangers of s3xual molestation, intimidation and harassment pervading in Nigeria societies and stand against same in the institutions.

He, however, called on female students to be cautious of their social activities and face their studies.

It was gathered that the campaign coincided with the 2018/2019 Convocation Ceremony of the university on Saturday.

