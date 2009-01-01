Home | News | General | PHOTO: Dino Melaye calls new deputy senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege a thief
PHOTO: Dino Melaye calls new deputy senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege a thief
- 3 hours 26 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Senator Dino Melaye took to his instagram page to mock the newly elected Deputy Senate President, Senator Omo-Agege, whom he referred to as a mace thief.
Dino shared a funny photo which had a funny description that matched his claim.
See his post below;
Recall that Delta Central Senator, Ovie Omo-Agege, had emerged Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate. Mr Omo-Agege is still enmeshed in an allegation of aiding the invasion of the Senate chamber in 2018.
He was alleged to have led thugs to the chamber to steal the mace. Police say they found the mace at the Abuja City Gate a day after it was stolen. Even though a Senate committee prescribed sanctions, Mr Omo-Agege has not been punished for the offence.
On Tuesday, Omo-Agege defeated immediate past Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu. He polled 68 votes while Mr Ekweremadu garnered 37. There was one void vote.
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 106