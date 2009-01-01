PHOTO: Dino Melaye calls new deputy senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege a thief





Senator Dino Melaye took to his instagram page to mock the newly elected Deputy Senate President, Senator Omo-Agege, whom he referred to as a mace thief.





Dino shared a funny photo which had a funny description that matched his claim.





See his post below;









Recall that Delta Central Senator, Ovie Omo-Agege, had emerged Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate. Mr Omo-Agege is still enmeshed in an allegation of aiding the invasion of the Senate chamber in 2018.





He was alleged to have led thugs to the chamber to steal the mace. Police say they found the mace at the Abuja City Gate a day after it was stolen. Even though a Senate committee prescribed sanctions, Mr Omo-Agege has not been punished for the offence.

On Tuesday, Omo-Agege defeated immediate past Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu. He polled 68 votes while Mr Ekweremadu garnered 37. There was one void vote.

