PHOTOS: Inside the ‘abandoned’ stadium named after Abiola

On Wednesday, President Muhammadu Buhari named the Abuja national stadium after MKO Abiola, presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

Although this has been widely commended, the state of the stadium has left sour taste in the mouth.

The 60,000 capacity stadium is now turning to a shadow of itself, with dilapidated facilities, grass and refuse littering virtually every spot.

The stadium located not far from the FCT gate was commissioned in 2003, and estimated to have gulped a total of $360 million.

Below are pictures of parts of the stadium taken when the facility was visited on Saturday morning:

Dried tree branches lying just by the stadium

Overgrown trees and grass along one of the paths within the stadium

The football field now a shadow of itself

Flowers along dirty path unattended to

Stadium or grazing field?

No cleaner in sight

Bushes encroaching into the stadium area

Just by the entrance gate

Imagine playing football on a field like this

untidy premises

Another part of the stadium taken over by grasses





Can someone help with a lawn mower, at least?

The stadium fence







Right behind the stadium

Even the small entrance gates are not left out





Grass or shrubs?

Something to cheer over?

The sitting arena





culled: TheCable

