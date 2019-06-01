Home
PHOTOS: Inside the ‘abandoned’ stadium named after Abiola
On Wednesday, President Muhammadu Buhari named the Abuja national stadium after MKO Abiola, presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election.
Although this has been widely commended, the state of the stadium has left sour taste in the mouth.
The 60,000 capacity stadium is now turning to a shadow of itself, with dilapidated facilities, grass and refuse littering virtually every spot.
The stadium located not far from the FCT gate was commissioned in 2003, and estimated to have gulped a total of $360 million.
Below are pictures of parts of the stadium taken when the facility was visited on Saturday morning:
|Dried tree branches lying just by the stadium
|Overgrown trees and grass along one of the paths within the stadium
|The football field now a shadow of itself
|Flowers along dirty path unattended to
|Stadium or grazing field?
|No cleaner in sight
|Bushes encroaching into the stadium area
|Just by the entrance gate
|Imagine playing football on a field like this
|untidy premises
|Another part of the stadium taken over by grasses
|Can someone help with a lawn mower, at least?
|The stadium fence
Right behind the stadium
|Even the small entrance gates are not left out
|Grass or shrubs?
culled: TheCable
