Veteran actor Ejike Asiegbu's wife gives interesting relationship advise to married women

Wife of veteran Nigerian actor Eji Asiegbu, Oge, has taken to social media to share some interesting advise to the ladies on how to stop their men from cheating.

While some people believe men cheating in marriages is a result of indiscipline on the part of the offender, others believe the women have a huge part to play in either encourage or discouraging their men from philandering.

One of such women is the wife of veteran actor Ejike Asiegbu identified as Oge. She recently took to her Instagram page to share a rather provocative photo of a woman and advising married women to start dressing this way as it would help stop their spouses from cheating.

Sharing the photo, she wrote: "If every house wife should start dressing like this at home there wouldnt be so much story about cheating.stop tying APC wrapper for your chest ‍♀️‍♀️ #showoff #s*xy #wife"

While Oge believes this is one way to stop a man from cheating, BBnaija star, Ifu Ennada recently took to social media to point out the type of men that cheat.

According to her, men who flaunt pictures of their wives and kids on social media, are usually the ones who proudly wear the crown of infidelity despite their efforts at playing pretense online.

