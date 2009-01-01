Home | News | General | Herdsmen, kidnappers in trouble as OPC moves to stop insecurity in southwest

- The Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) has declared its readiness to confront kidnappers and killer herdsmen who are making the southwest region unsafe for indigenes and other residents

- OPC national leader Osibote said the group is urging the security agencies to do more to stop the rising insecurity in the region or his group would have to step in

- Osibote assured residents that there is no need to panic and he said his group is ready to work with the federal government and security agencies to achieve peace in southwest

The Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) has issued a stern warning to kidnappers abducting residents in the southwest as well as killer herdsmen attacking farmers to stop their activities.

The Nation reports that the warning was issued in a statement in Lagos state by the president, of the OPC, Prince Osibote.

Osibote, who succeeded late Dr. Fredrick Faseun as OPC national leader, said the southwest has had enough of the dangerous activities of kidnappers and herdsmen.

He said: ‘’Enough is enough. Yoruba are peace loving and hospitable. We welcome everybody with open arms, but OPC will not allow any individual or group to make the South-West unsafe or turn Yorubaland into a den of criminals.

"Time is up for these criminals abducting people. This is the final warning to them; they should stop now, or relocate elsewhere outside the South-West. If they fail to do so, they will soon meet their Waterloo.’’

Osibote assured residents that the OPC was ready to combat kidnappers and herdsmen to improve security in the southwest region.

He added: ‘’We are watching the unfolding ugly developments with keen interests. Yoruba and other residents in the South-West should not panic.

"We are however calling on the Federal government to quickly address this insecurity problem before it further degenerates.

"OPC leaders will not watch helplessly or fold their hands while some criminals are making life difficult for people, and are behaving as if they are above the law.’’

Osibote urged the security agencies to step up their efforts before the matter degenerates further and the OPC takes up the job.

‘’OPC is for peace but we are also against injustice and oppression. We want these criminals to be brought to book. We want security agencies to neutralize them.

"Nigerians know what OPC can do. We can’t only bark but can also bite, and this is why we are appealing to the Federal government to find ways to tackle the insecurity challenge now.

‘’OPC is ready to collaborate and partner with the government, especially the South-West governors in tackling the security challenge. We are close to the grass-root, and as patriots, we are ready to assist government in tackling the problem.’’

Legit.ng had reported that there was palpable fear in the south western part of Nigeria following the growing cases of kidnappings especially along the Ibadan-Akure expressway.

The fear was recently further compounded with the claim by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state that he was attacked along the same road and that his security aides saved the situation.

Reacting to the attack on the governor, the secretary of the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE), Kunle Olajide, said the situation had become scary.

