Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner after 2019-20 fixture release
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
- Supercomputer has predicted how the 2019-20 Premier League campaign will finish after the release of fixtures
- Man City are tipped to defend their title for the third time in a row
- Liverpool will end in the second spot for the second time in two seasons
Supercomputer has predicted that Premier League champions Manchester City will retain their title for the third time in a row at the end of the 2019-20 campaign.
The Premier clubs fixture for next season was released on Thursday, June 13, with Liverpool kicking off hostilities on Friday, August 9, at Anfield against Norwich City as the Jurgen Klopp’s side hope to go one step better than last campaign.
On the other hand, City begin defence of their title at West Ham on the Saturday, August 10 while city rival Manchester United battle Chelsea is the top fixture of the opening weekend.
READ ALSO: Paul Pogba reportedly tells Man United chiefs he wants Real Madrid switch
Equally, top six contenders Arsenal play away at Newcastle, while Champions League runners-up Tottenham play host to Aston Villa at their new home ground.
According to the supercomputer, Pep Guardiola’s Man City are going to win the Premier League silverware for the third year in a row, with the Reds finishing second again.
A further breakdown of the predictions revealed that Man United will end the season above Arsenal as the Gunners will continue to struggle under Unai Emery.
In addition, the pair of Norwich and Sheffield United will head back to the Championship alongside Burnley, while Aston Villa will end the season on the 16th spot.
PAY ATTENTION: Install Pitch Football app for FREE to easily access stats, news and live updates
Newcastle will move up to eighth spot after a 15th-place finish during the 2018-19 campaign.
Here are the results of the Supercomputer predictions for the new season.
1. Manchester City
2. Liverpool
3. Tottenham
4. Chelsea
5. Manchester United
6. Arsenal
7. Wolves
8. Newcastle
9. Everton
10. Leicester City
11. West Ham
12. Watford
13. Southampton
14. Crystal Palace
15. Bournemouth
16. Aston Villa
17. Brighton
18. Burnley
19. Norwich City
20. Sheffield United
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Premier League 2019/20 fixtures have been revealed and among the first encounters in game week one will be Manchester United against Chelsea on Sunday, August 11.
Football fans can look forward to a total of 380 Premier League games in the upcoming season.
The season's curtain raiser slated for Sunday, August 4, when runners up Liverpool face League champions Manchester City in the Community Shield.
Newly promoted Norwich will face current Champions League winners Liverpool on Friday, August 9.
NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better
Can Nigeria win AFCON 2019 with the current crop of players?| Legit TV
[embedded content]
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles