- Supercomputer has predicted how the 2019-20 Premier League campaign will finish after the release of fixtures

- Man City are tipped to defend their title for the third time in a row

- Liverpool will end in the second spot for the second time in two seasons

Supercomputer has predicted that Premier League champions Manchester City will retain their title for the third time in a row at the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

The Premier clubs fixture for next season was released on Thursday, June 13, with Liverpool kicking off hostilities on Friday, August 9, at Anfield against Norwich City as the Jurgen Klopp’s side hope to go one step better than last campaign.

On the other hand, City begin defence of their title at West Ham on the Saturday, August 10 while city rival Manchester United battle Chelsea is the top fixture of the opening weekend.

Equally, top six contenders Arsenal play away at Newcastle, while Champions League runners-up Tottenham play host to Aston Villa at their new home ground.

According to the supercomputer, Pep Guardiola’s Man City are going to win the Premier League silverware for the third year in a row, with the Reds finishing second again.

A further breakdown of the predictions revealed that Man United will end the season above Arsenal as the Gunners will continue to struggle under Unai Emery.

In addition, the pair of Norwich and Sheffield United will head back to the Championship alongside Burnley, while Aston Villa will end the season on the 16th spot.

Newcastle will move up to eighth spot after a 15th-place finish during the 2018-19 campaign.

Here are the results of the Supercomputer predictions for the new season.

1. Manchester City

2. Liverpool

3. Tottenham

4. Chelsea

5. Manchester United

6. Arsenal

7. Wolves

8. Newcastle

9. Everton

10. Leicester City

11. West Ham

12. Watford

13. Southampton

14. Crystal Palace

15. Bournemouth

16. Aston Villa

17. Brighton

18. Burnley

19. Norwich City

20. Sheffield United

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Premier League 2019/20 fixtures have been revealed and among the first encounters in game week one will be Manchester United against Chelsea on Sunday, August 11.

Football fans can look forward to a total of 380 Premier League games in the upcoming season.

The season's curtain raiser slated for Sunday, August 4, when runners up Liverpool face League champions Manchester City in the Community Shield.

Newly promoted Norwich will face current Champions League winners Liverpool on Friday, August 9.

