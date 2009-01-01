Home | News | General | Buhari discloses when banditry, kidnapping will end in Nigeria

- In no time, the era of banditry throughout Nigeria will be over

- This was the position of president Muhammadu Buhari who spoke on combating criminality in the country on Saturday, June 15

- President Buhari said that the federal government is doing its utmost to subdue the atmosphere of fear brought about by bandits in the country

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday, June 15, said that the days of banditry, violence and criminality in the country will soon be over.

Speaking in Katsina at the fourth convocation of the Federal University, Dutsin-Ma, President Buhari stated that his second regime is out to subdue all forms of thuggery in Nigeria, The Nation reports.

He said: “I want to reassure the people of Katsina State and indeed all the other states of the federation that the climate of fear being orchestrated by bandits, kidnappers and insurgents would soon come to an end.

“We are bent on subduing the situation and creating the environment for the lawful citizens to go about their legitimate businesses without fear or molestation.

"The war against bandits and kidnappers involves a lot of covert operations that are not easily accessible to the citizens. But I want to assure you that we are winning the war and by the grace of God not in the far future.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Buhari had promised that banditry, terrorism and kidnapping activities across the country would be neutralised by his administration.

He said his administration would not relent in its effort to end all the mentioned vices. Expressing deep shock while mourning the death of scores of people in the banditry attacks on Saturday, June 8, in three communities in Rabah local government area of Sokoto state, President Buhari condoled with Governor Aminu Tambuwal and the people of the state over the tragic incident.

