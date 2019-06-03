Home | News | General | 61-year-old woman goes missing in Lagos, twitter user calls for help

Cases of people missing in the country, especially in Lagos state, have become so worrisome that many are beginning to question if the government is taking note and working on ways to put a definite stop to the societal issue.

This year alone, tens of people have been declared missing. It may be more if everyone that has happened which most do not know about came to the public notice.

Twitter, the micro messaging site is the only platform that citizens have been relying upon to reach out and publicly inform people about cases of missing individuals.

In a related event, on Saturday, June 15, a twitter user with the handle @DrOlufunmilayo, tweeted about a 61-year old woman, Eunice Adeoye, who has been missing for three days.

It was said that her known place was Abule Egba bus stop, where she was trying to board a bus.

Numbers were released for anyone who may have any information regarding her whereabouts.

The user tweeted:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that another young lady was declared missing by her family members and they have taken the search for her to social media.

One Suleiman Adekunle (@su_providence) on Twitter, said his 22-year-old junior sister, Oluwakemi Soyebo, has been declared missing for some days now.

He explained that she works as a sales agent for a company located at Agbara, Lagos state and she was last seen on June 3, 2019. Adekunle also shared photos of the missing young lady to aid with the search.

Legit.ng also gathered that that after the young lady was found, she was unable to talk to anyone.

It was reported that a taxi driver had hurriedly dropped her off on Thursday, June 6, at a street leading to her home.

Soyebo was said to have been rushed to her house by residents who recognised her after she was dropped off by the taxi driver.

