Iwobi beats Mikel, Onyekuru to special recognition ahead of AFCON 2019
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
- Alex Iwobi has been the most viewed Super Eagles player with a week to the AFCON 2019
- The 22-year-old Arsenal striker got more page views on Wikipedia numbering up to 33,916
- Mikel Obi, Henry Onyekuru and Samuel Chukwueze completed the top four stars on the list
Alex Iwobi headlines most popular Super Eagles player ahead of the AFCON 2019 tournament based on Wikipedia page views.
The Arsenal striker had 33,916 page views in the past 30 days on his Wikipedia entry, more than any other player squad members in the Nigerian line up.
Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel is second with 32,445 page views, followed by Everton's Henry Onyekuru who gathered 20,297 page views and Villarreal's Samuel Chukwueze completed the top four with 19,263 page views.
Onyekuru and Chukwueze have been linked with moves to other clubs since the end of the last campaign, following their remarkable 2018-19 season.
Daniel Akpeyi , Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Chidozie Awaziem are the Super Eagles players with the least page views
Below is a breakdown of page views of the 23 Super Eagles players heading to AFCON 2019 in Egypt.
1. Alex Iwobi - 33,916 page views
2. Obi Mikel - 32,445 page views
3. Henry Onyekuru - 20,297 page views
4. Samuel Chukwueze - 19,263 page views
5. Ola Aina - 16,681 page views
6. Ahmed Musa - 13,804 page views
7. Wilfred Ndidi - 13,743 page views
8. Odion Ighalo - 9,416 page views
9. Victor Osimhen - 8,402 page views
10. Kenneth Omeruo - 5,305 page views
11. Paul Onuachu - 4,709 page views
12. Francis Uzoho - 4,062 page views
13). Leon Balogun - 4,046 page views
14. Moses Simon - 3,740 page views
15. Oghenekaro Etebo - 3,722 page views
16. Samuel Kalu - 3,230 page views
17. Troost-Ekong - 3,088 page views
18. Jamilu Collins - 2,820 page views
19. John Ogu - 2,614 page views
20. Abdullahi Shehu - 2,037 page views
21. Chidozie Awaziem - 2,020 page views
22. Ikechukwu Ezenwa - 1,511 page views
23. Daniel Akpeyi - 1,482 page views
Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Ola Aina is aiming for glory at the upcoming AFCON 2019 tournament after failing to make Super Eagles squad to last summer's World Cup.
Serie A side Torino exercised their option to buy the right full-back from Chelsea valued at £8.7million after a successful campaign on loan.
