Home | News | General | Iwobi beats Mikel, Onyekuru to special recognition ahead of AFCON 2019

- Alex Iwobi has been the most viewed Super Eagles player with a week to the AFCON 2019

- The 22-year-old Arsenal striker got more page views on Wikipedia numbering up to 33,916

- Mikel Obi, Henry Onyekuru and Samuel Chukwueze completed the top four stars on the list

Alex Iwobi headlines most popular Super Eagles player ahead of the AFCON 2019 tournament based on Wikipedia page views.

The Arsenal striker had 33,916 page views in the past 30 days on his Wikipedia entry, more than any other player squad members in the Nigerian line up.

Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel is second with 32,445 page views, followed by Everton's Henry Onyekuru who gathered 20,297 page views and Villarreal's Samuel Chukwueze completed the top four with 19,263 page views.

READ ALSO: Ola Aina wants AFCON title after missing the World Cup in Russia

Onyekuru and Chukwueze have been linked with moves to other clubs since the end of the last campaign, following their remarkable 2018-19 season.

Daniel Akpeyi , Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Chidozie Awaziem are the Super Eagles players with the least page views

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng

Below is a breakdown of page views of the 23 Super Eagles players heading to AFCON 2019 in Egypt.

1. Alex Iwobi - 33,916 page views

2. Obi Mikel - 32,445 page views

3. Henry Onyekuru - 20,297 page views

4. Samuel Chukwueze - 19,263 page views

5. Ola Aina - 16,681 page views

6. Ahmed Musa - 13,804 page views

7. Wilfred Ndidi - 13,743 page views

8. Odion Ighalo - 9,416 page views

9. Victor Osimhen - 8,402 page views

10. Kenneth Omeruo - 5,305 page views

11. Paul Onuachu - 4,709 page views

12. Francis Uzoho - 4,062 page views

13). Leon Balogun - 4,046 page views

14. Moses Simon - 3,740 page views

15. Oghenekaro Etebo - 3,722 page views

16. Samuel Kalu - 3,230 page views

17. Troost-Ekong - 3,088 page views

18. Jamilu Collins - 2,820 page views

19. John Ogu - 2,614 page views

20. Abdullahi Shehu - 2,037 page views

21. Chidozie Awaziem - 2,020 page views

22. Ikechukwu Ezenwa - 1,511 page views

23. Daniel Akpeyi - 1,482 page views

PAY ATTENTION: Install Pitch Football App for FREE to get the latest football News & Scores

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Ola Aina is aiming for glory at the upcoming AFCON 2019 tournament after failing to make Super Eagles squad to last summer's World Cup.

Serie A side Torino exercised their option to buy the right full-back from Chelsea valued at £8.7million after a successful campaign on loan.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better.

Can Nigeria win AFCON 2019 with the current crop of players?| Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...