South Africa-based Nigerian sends death threat to Ruggedman shortly after London attack

- A South African-based Nigerian man has threaten to kill rapper, Ruggedman

- The death threat comes shortly after the rapper was attacked and beaten in the UK

- The attack and death threats are not unconnected with his fight against yahoo boys

It appears Ruggedman's fight against internet fraud popularly known as yahoo, is beginning to cause more harm than good.

Earlier on, Legit.ng reported the news of how Nigerian rapper, Ruggedman, was attacked by some men in the UK. In the video that has been widely shared online, the restaurant he was in was turned upside down as chairs were flung around and at him by his attackers.

Following this, another Nigerian in South Africa has threatened to take the rapper's life if he comes to South Africa.

According to the man identified as kabongo7: "See as life nearly kill you. Come Southy make you come collect the end of your life. He sure for me."

See post below:

There have been many reactions about it online, with many connecting the attack to the recent release of Naira Marley, the Am I A Yahoo Boy crooner, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) whose act and music praise online fraud and encourages those in it.

Recall a while ago, the veteran Nigerian rapper had come out to clear the air regarding rumors of his involvement in the arrest of Naira Marley and Zlatan Ibile by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This came after many people accused him of having a hand in their arrests.

