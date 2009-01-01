Home | News | General | Buy stolen handset and spent 7 years in prison - Police

- The police command in Lagos have come up with a punitive measure to discourage theft and criminality in the state

- The force said that whoever buys any stolen handset will be made to face a jail term of not less than seven years

- This was made public by the command spokesman in the state, DSP Bala Elkana, who said that the police have ways of establishing that a buyer has bought a stolen handset

In an effort to combat stealing and other forms of criminality in Lagos, the police command in the state has announced a serious punishment for whoever is caught with a stolen handset

The spokesperson of the command in Lagos, DSP Bala Elkana on Saturday, June 15, warned the public to avoid buying stolen handsets.

Elkana said: “Under our laws, it is quite a serious offence for one to buy stolen phones. The law even regards the buyer to be more culpable than even the thief. The punishment is more for the buyer than the thief.

"The wisdom behind that is to discourage people from stealing because if there is no market where they would sell those stolen things, they would not steal them but because they have a ready market, they easily steal.

“This is why the law makes the punishment stiffer for the buyer. The person who steals may get three years punishment, while the buyer could get seven years imprisonment and at the end, he will lose the property once we trace it to him.

"For a person to avoid buying stolen property, it is advisable that he buys things in the open market and not on the street or people who are just passing and not dealing in such wares.”

“The most important thing when we charge a buyer to court is to look at whether he has knowledge that that thing he bought was a stolen property. How do we test the knowledge? What is the market value and how much did he buy it?

"If the market value is N100 and you buy it N10, automatically, you will know that you are buying a stolen property. Secondly, we would check where he bought it. Was it in a regular market where such items are sold or he just bought it on the road from somebody?

“That is enough for him to know that he is not buying something that is genuine. Thirdly, we would check the time of the day that he bought the phone. These are important things we look at when we are investigating to check whether the person has knowledge that the phone was stolen or not.

“If you look at the security arrangements in banks, it is such that apart from internal bank security officers who are well trained, we also have our personnel working closely with them in even in the banking halls. We also hold regular meetings of bank security chiefs on a regular basis to review the security of banks."

With respect to hacking and other cybercrimes, Elkana said: “Hacking is a cybercrime and the law will definitely catch up with them. We are also building intelligence and monitoring their activities. We have sent quite a number of them to jail.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian police were preparing to launch a mobile app which it said would help in its fight against the rising crime wave in the country.

The app, called police-VGS, is in its test-running stage, the police said on Saturday, May 1 via Twitter.

