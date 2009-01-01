Home | News | General | Beautiful images of Kajuru Castle in Kaduna with great tourist attraction, if only security improves (photos)

The memory that comes to mind whenever one hears of Kajuru castle is the news of an expatriate tourist and other Nigerians killed when they embarked on tour of the castle.

However picture emerging shows a destination that can be a major economic booster for Kaduna only if the security situation in the state and country at large improves.

According to Wikipedia, Kajuru Castle is a luxury villa which was built between the years 1981 and 1989, at Kajuru village in Kaduna state,.

The villa was built by a German expatriate in Nigeria, living in Kaduna at the period.

The castle is also said to be located at about 45 Km from Kaduna on a spotable mountaintop in Kajuru village in the state.

Legit.ng gathers that the castle is privately owned, and can contain 150 guests at a good, which makes it very good for group vacations, honeymoon getaways and pool parties.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that while investigation was ongoing over the murder of Briton tourist, Faye Mooney, the police secured the release of three other persons kidnapped from Kajuru castle.

Recall that while the three persons were kidnapped, Mooney and a Nigerian, Mathew Oguche, were killed when gunmen attacked the castle on April 19.

It was reported that the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Kaduna Police Command, Yakubu Sabo, announced the release late Tuesday, April 30.

Sabo, who did not mention the name of the victims released, said the release was made possible after the police mounted intensive pressure on the kidnappers.

He said: “The three victims kidnapped at Kajuru castle recently during the unfortunate incident that claimed the lives of Ms Mooney and one other have also been released today due to intensive pressure mounted on the surrounding areas by the police."

