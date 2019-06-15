VIDEO: Properties worth millions destroyed as fire guts building in Lagos
Millions of naira in properties are believed to have been lost as a building located at Akowonjo, Lagos, was engulfed in fire.
Though the cause of the fire remains unknown, residents of the neighbourhood moved swiftly to put the fire out, working at it until men of the Lagos State Fire Service and Lagos State Emergency Management Agency arrived with no water.
