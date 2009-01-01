Home | News | General | Gunmen go crazy, kill 35 people in three Zamfara villages

- Gunmen riding on motorcycles on Saturday, June 15 killed at least 35 people in three villages in Zamfara state

- Eyewitness account says the armed men rode into the villages and opened fire on farmers going about their business

- Many farmers were killed right on their farmlands while several others died in their homes after the attackers followed straight in

No fewer than 35 people have reportedly been killed by gunmen suspected to be bandits in villages in Zamfara state, Daily Trust reports.

The attackers reportedly stormed three villages in Shinkafi local government area of Zamfara state where they massacred residents.

According to the report, residents said the killings occurred after a gang of gunmen stormed the villages riding on motorbikes.

The gunmen opened fire on farmers in Kwallido, Tungar Kahau and Gidan Wawa villages which are located some 20km west of Shinkafi town.

It quoted a resident, Sani Aliyu, as saying that the bandits chased the farmers on motorbikes in to their houses and shot them dead.

He adding that most of those killed in the attack died on their farmlands.

He said: “I’m just coming back from the funeral prayers of the victims. The gunmen shot 12 dead in Gidan Wawa, 22 in Tungar Kahau, 1 in Kwallido. The armed men arrived on motorbikes, shooting people who were working on their farms."

The massacre comes just days after Legit.ng reported that rampaging bandits also killed scores of people in some villages in Niger state.

Tragedy struck in Shiroro local government area of Niger state on Sunday, June 9, when armed bandits attacked and killed 62 people in the local government.

Apart from the 62 people that lost their lives, about 1,000 others were displaced, The Nation reports.

The disclosure was made by the senator representing Niger East constituency, Senator David Umaru, who later sacked by the supreme court.

