Presidency hails EU observers for not faulting results of 2019 elections

The Nigerian presidency has accepted the final report of the 2019 elections released by the European Union election observers in Abuja on Saturday, June 15.

A statement by President Muhammadu Buhari's media aide Garba Shehu late on Saturday said the presidency welcomed the report while also promising to analyse it fully and act on the recommendations.

The Presidency said the Muhammadu Buhari administration had good intentions and "commitment to a pure democratic process, and desire to improve for the next elections" which was why the EU observers were invited to Nigeria by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The presidency observed that"the EU observers noted in their report that there were marked improvements from previous elections, although stating that more work needed to be done."

The statement added that "the administration of President Buhari will work with all Nigerian citizens, state institutions, parties, civil society, the media and other experts to make sure that the improvements recommended by the EU are implemented, and that these areas of concern are addressed."

Presidency hailed INEC's handling of the 2019 elections even though it admitted that there were pockets of violence in few areas across the country.

It hoped things would continue to get better in the future.

"We believe that the commission conducted a good election and will continue to improve on its processes and procedures.

"While it is regretted that the elections in a few parts of the country witnessed some violence, among other shortcomings highlighted by the EU, we note however that none of these hitches affected the overall outcome of the elections."

The presidency was grateful that the EU observers did not question the results of the polls and held that this is proof that the polls reflected the will of all Nigerians.

"Thankfully, EU did not question the results of the presidential election.

"This is further proof that the polls reflected the overall will of Nigerians, and that the world is solidly behind the election of President Buhari for a second term."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that, in other parts of the report, the European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) knocked INEC over the poor conduct of the 2019 general elections.

The EU observers also faulted the actions of political parties and security agencies in the elections.

Making its findings public at a press briefing on Saturday, June 15, the observers said there were shortcomings in INEC’s operations while leading political parties were at fault for not controlling their supporters who unleashed violence on electorates.

