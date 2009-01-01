Home | News | General | Arsenal star offered £200,000k-per-week spotted shopping in Milan

- Pierre Emerick Aubameyang seen in Milan shopping during the season break

- Reports claim the 28-year-old has been offered a £200,00-per-week deal by Arsenal

- Alexandre Lacazette has also be given a contract improvement following last season's feat

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has been seen shopping in Milan after he was offered a massive £200,000-per-week wage by Arsenal.

It is understood Aubameyang along with strike partner Alexandre Lacazette will be given a pay rise to keep them at the Emirates.

Aubameyang has been linked with a big-money move to China, with Shanghai SIPG and Guangzhou Evergrande understood to be keen on him.

On the other hand, Lacazette emerged as a shock £70million target for Barcelona as the Catalan side look to provide competition for aging Luis Suarez.

The Gabonese international who scored 31 goals and provided eight assists in 51 games last season, is believed to be earning around £190,000-a-week at the north London club.

The 28-year-old was pictured entering the Philipp Plein boutique after pulling up in his Lamborghini.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has reportedly received a huge offer to quit the Emirates from two Chinese Super Lig clubs.

The Arsenal had a remarkable campaign for the Gunners at the just concluded season, winning the Premier League Golden Boot with Liverpool pair Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

