Ex-governor risks arrest as investigators invite him for questioning over alleged corruption

Immediate past governor of Gombe state Ibrahim Dankwambo has come under investigation for alleged corruption by the administration of his successor Governor Inuwa Yahya.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the former governor and his aides have been invited for questioning by the Gombe State Assets Recovery Committee.

The committee chaired by retired Group Capt. Peter Bilal, said the invitation was for the past administration to account for properties it disposed of illegally.

Bilal invited Dankwambo and his aides for questioning at a briefing newsmen on Saturday, June 15 in Gombe, saying the committee would resort to legal actions to recover the state assets if they failed to appear it.

He said this move became necessary after all efforts to get Dankwambo and his aides to account for how the state government property were disposed of and some cash withdrawn from government coffers at the twilight of his administration failed.

“We call on Dankwambo, his former Commissioner of Finance and appointees, including his Aide Decamp, Principal Permanent Secretary (PPS) Chief of Staff to respond to the directive.

“Also, the former security adviser is to appear before the committee and surrender government property in their possession with immediate effect,” Bilal said.

The committee has already made some recoveries, he said, while some beneficiaries voluntarily surrendered theirs.

“So far the committee recovered some property including lands, vehicles among other things,” he said.

NAN confirmed after a visit to the committee that no fewer than 20 vehicles, 35 tricycles and other properties have been recovered.

Legit.ng gathered that Governor Yahaya set up the committee following his inauguration to recover alleged government property improperly disposed of by the immediate past administration of Dankwambo.

He alleged that a lot of government property worth billions of naira were improperly disposed of during Dankwambo’s tenure.

Legit.ng had reported that Governor Yahaya on Wednesday, June 5, said out of the N5.7 billion his predecessor, Ibrahim Dankwambo, received as Paris Club refund from the federal government in his last week in office, he left only N800 million in the account of the state government.

Yahaya disclosed this to the Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III, who paid him Sallah homage at the Government House.

He alleged that Dankwambo’s administration squandered the state’s resources and left the state in “deep financial crisis, huge debt, decayed health and education sector.”

