I will address major challenges confronting my constituency - Senator Uba Sani

- Senator Uba Sani has unveiled blueprint for the people of his constituency

- The senator who represents Kaduna central, was one of the senators, who were inaugurated on Tuesday, June 11, at the National Assembly

- The lawmaker defeated the former occupier of the seat, Shehu Sani, during the February 23, National Assembly election

The senator representing Kaduna central at the upper legislative chamber, Senator Uba Sani, has vowed to find lasting solutions to the challenges confronting people of his constituency without any delay.

Legit.ng reports that Senator Sani made the pledge on Friday, June 14, while unveiling the blueprint he has for his constituency, during an elaborate post-inauguration dinner hosted by close friends and associates in Kaduna.

The post-inauguration dinner, which was chaired by Kaduna state governor, Nasir Elrufai, brought together some of the most influential power-brokers of Kaduna, including the ruling APC leaders.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai discussing with Senator Uba Sani during a post-inauguration dinner hosted by his close friends and associates in Kaduna. Credit: Nasir Dambatta

It was gathered that an excited Senator Sani who expressed gratitude to Allah for his electoral victory, restated his commitment to attracting dividends of democracy to "our long-suffering constituency."

He also restated his willingness to move motions and sponsor bills that will address key challenges in the senatorial zone.

The senator disclosed that he has identified the major challenges confronting Kaduna central and already swung into action in a collaborative strategy with the Elrufai-led Kaduna state government.

He then gave graphic details of what he intends to do, notably in the areas of agriculture through provision of access loans and fertilizer, supporting irrigation; technical support and easy access to market for the farmers of his constituency.

Other areas he gave elaborate details of re-invigorating include security, job creation, primary healthcare; empowerment of youth, women and children.

The post-inauguration dinner also featured the presentation of appointment letters to the seven local constituency officials who would serve as the connecting rod between him and the people of his constituency.

He explained that the seven officials would be in constant contact with the people, to feel their wishes and expectations of his senatorial sojourn.

He also noted that security would be the key plank of his pact with his constituency, stressing that he would delay no action in attracting investments to the senatorial zone.

"We have a well-thought-through strategic action plan with deliverable and timelines. We intend to vigorously pursue them for the good of our dear constituency.

"I will always stand to be counted in respect of any bill or motion that will contribute to lifting our people out of poverty.

"All that I have outlined will be done in consultation with my constituents. I am accountable to them. They will own the process," the senator guaranteed.

Legit.ng, exclusively reports that the Musa Yaradua hall, venue of the event was over-stretched to capacity, even as music rented the air, thrilling party Board of Trustees members, excos and re-appointed members of governor Elrufai's cabinet.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna wished former Kaduna state senators, Hunkuyi and Shehu Sani a well deserved retirement.

It was reported that the governor said this on his Facebook page on June 11 while congratulating new Kaduna senators, Suleiman Abdu Kwari and Uba Sani.

