Liverpool top star reveals what he's targeting ahead of 2019-20 campaign

- Virgil van Dijk has sent out a special message to Liverpool supporters ahead of new season

- The Dutchman helped Liverpool to Champions League glory last season

- Van Dijk was named PFA player of campaign and is also among favourite to win the Ballon d'Or

Virgil van Dijk is dreaming more honours with Premier League giants Liverpool ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

Liverpool defeated Premier League rival Tottenham 2-0 to claim the Champions League trophy last term at Madrid.

However, the Reds lost Premier League silverware Manchester City by one point the final day, but Van Dijk insists the European success will push Liverpool's players to go for the domestic title during the 2019-20 campaign.

Van Dijk, who was applauded for his individual brilliance that saw him winning the PFA player of the year, is excited after Liverpool’s performance last season.

"I have had a few days to reflect now at the end of what has been an unbelievable season.

"We achieved great things this season at Liverpool as a team and I feel proud to be part of such an incredible club with this group of players.

"To be European champions is a dream come true!

"We are all now hungry for more success and will continue to give all we can to achieve that,” Van Dijk hinted on a message on Twitter.

The Dutchman also found time to applaud his Holland teammates despite finishing as runners-up after their Nations League defeat by Portugal.

"I am also excited about the future with the national team and we will look to build on the promising season we have just had," he added.

"Thank you all for your support over the last few months and I will see you after a break ready to go again,” Van Dijk submitted.

