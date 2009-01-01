Home | News | General | Prophet Gbulie to Buhari: You won the election but lost Nigeria

A popular cleric, Prophet Godfrey Gbujie has told President Muhammadu Buhari that all the energy and resources put into winning the 2019 presidential election were wasted efforts.

“The God of heaven and earth is not amused but disgusted at the conduct of the general election which is a mockery of fair play and justice,” the prophet wrote in a letter addressed to the president.

New Telegraph reports that the letter was first published on Monday, April 15.

According to the letter, Prophet Gbujie conveyed that God was grieved at the oppressive governance and mismanagement of the affairs of the Nigerian polity in spite of the various warnings availed his government.

He wrote: “The holy watchers of heaven shrug at the rapidly rising wave of officially condoned oppression, social injustice, kleptocracy, financial corruption, violence and blood spilling reigning in the country.”

Prophet Gbujie also wrote the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS) in a letter he titled: ‘SOS: Help avert the looming punitive civil war and violent disintegration of the Nigerian polity’.

He urged the organisation to divest itself of all religious, ethnic and geosectional biases, reminding the DSS, among other prophesies, of his prophetic warning of the bombing of the United Nations regional office in Abuja and his early warning of the attempted violent jail break at the DSS’ Asokoro, Abuja headquarters.

Meanwhile, the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), has again asserted that Nigeria as a country was not “standing well” at the moment, stressing that the country needs to be restructured for growth and even development across board.

This was stated by the national chairman of PANDEF, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga (rtd), in Calabar while inaugurating the Cross River Chapter of the forum on Thursday, June 13.

Nkanga reinstated PANDEF's position that Nigeria must be restructured for the Niger Delta region to progress and have equal opportunities with other regions in the country.

