PDP demands arrest of INEC chairman, says EU report confirms atrocities committed during presidential election

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday, June 16, demanded for the arrest of the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu.

The part said it was vindicated by the recent report of the European Union (EU) concerning the presidential election held on February 23 and won by President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to the PDP, the revelations of manipulations as detailed in the EU report further validate queries by majority of Nigerians that the election was rigged.

“The world can now see that the PDP has not been crying wolf in insisting that the election was outrightly rigged with the cancellation of millions of PDP votes, alteration of results and allocation of fictitious votes to the APC.

“Nigerians are still in shock over the revelations by EU of how about 2.8 million votes were deliberately ‘cancelled without sufficient accountability’ and how several returning officers gave no reason for the cancellations,” the party claimed in a statement by Kola Ologbondiyan, its national spokesperson.

The PDP said it was more shocking what it called the ‘iniquity’ committed at the national collation centre, headed by the INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu.

The party said the EU report exposed inconsistent numbers, distortions and ‘a large discrepancy’ of 1.66 million more registered voters, as announced by INEC on January 14, compared to those announced by state returning officers during the collation of presidential results.

“Nigerians witnessed, on national TV, how professors and returning officers were unable to reconcile result figures due to heavy manipulations upon which INEC declared the APC winner.

“The EU report has further exposed the iniquity committed by the Prof Mahmood Yakubu-led INEC by listing how ballot boxes were compromised, how essential materials were missing, how ‘voter register was not always ticked as required’ and how ‘manual authentication procedures were not correctly followed’,” the party said.

The opposition party noted that the EU report showed how figures on result forms did not reconcile, how result forms were not publicly posted, how result forms and smart card readers were not packed in tamper-evident envelops as required.

The PDP commended the EU for what it called the courage in exposing the evils committed by the APC and INEC in the 2019 general elections.

“The PDP insists that those in INEC, who perpetrated such crime against our nation, in sabotaging the sanctity of our electoral processes to frustrate the choice of Nigerians in a presidential election, must be brought to book and made to face the wrath of the law,” the party said.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the presidency said it accepted the final report of the 2019 elections released by the European Union election observers in Abuja on Saturday, June 15.

A statement by President Muhammadu Buhari's media aide Garba Shehu said the presidency welcomed the report while also promising to analyse it fully and act on the recommendations.

