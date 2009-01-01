Home | News | General | Ganduje's government takes strong action over N6.7m allegedly swallowed by gorilla in Kano zoo

- Governor Abdullahi Ganduje orders the probing of the alleged missing N6.7 million Kano zoological gardens

- Governor Ganduje wants the anti-corruption agency of the state to find out the circumstances behind the missing fund

- The anti-corruption agency is reported to have swung into action following the order

Days after the dramatic news that a gorilla allegedly swallowed the sum of N6.7 million at the Kano zoological gardens, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has ordered a probe of the incident.

The governor asked the state’s anti-corruption commission to investigate the circumstances that led to the disappearance of the fund.

The Nation reports that the governor gave the order making the anti-corruption agency to swing into action.

Ganduje reportedly instructed the commission to study the immediate and remote cause of the allegation.

He also directed the agency to unearth everything surrounding the incident.

Legit.ng earlier reported the claimed that about N6.8 million was swallowed by a gorilla in the Kano Zoological Gardens.

According to BBC Pidgin, finance officer in the zoo was quoted as saying the gorilla “sneaked into their office” and carted away the money before swallowing it.

The incident was said to have happened during the Sallah celebrations. Umar Kobo, the managing director of the zoo, confirmed that the money is missing and that the issue is being investigated.

In their reaction, however, the police authorities in Kano dismissed the reports claiming the missing N6.8 million at the Kano zoological garden was swallowed by a gorilla.

The police said that there are no indications at the moment that the money was swallowed by a gorilla based on the investigations conducted so far.

