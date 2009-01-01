Home | News | General | Ekiti methodist pastor planned own kidnap for months - Wife discloses after husband’s arrest

- Rebecca, wife of Rev Peter Adewuyi, says her husband had toyed with the idea of kidnapping himself for some months before carrying out the plot

- Rebecca said she had always stopped her husband from nursing such evil idea while attributing it to the devil

- The church leadership and members in Ekiti say they are still in shock over the incident

The wife of Rev Peter Adewuyi, who was recently arrested for kidnapping himself so as to make the church members pay N3 million ransom, has said her husband had planned the abduction for some months.

The Nation reports that Rebecca, wife of Adewuyi, explained that her husband, who is currently detained by the police, had been toying with the idea of arranging with kidnappers to extort money from people and friends for about two months.

“I had always been stopping him from doing that in the past,” she reportedly told church members saying it was the work of the devil.

The wife of the suspect, who was the officiating priest of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Ijan road diocese in Ekiti, reportedly made the confession before the church.

Idowu Atofarati, a leader of youths in the church, disclosed that the leadership of the worship centre had confronted Adewuyi’s wife when confusion continued over the issue.

Speaking concerning the issue, Reverend Michael Olugbemi, the new minister, said he was still in shock adding that he had known the suspect for 15 years.

“I’m as surprised as any other person here why this has happened at this time.

“People of God you should not be moved by this unfortunate event. Please do not disgrace yourself because of what you would eat. Please don’t forget the instructions of God,” he said.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Adegoke Adewuyi, was nabbed by the police for allegedly faking his own kidnap to collect ransom from church members and family members.

The 31-year-old priest lodged in a hotel in Ado-Ekiti and hid from public view from where he and his accomplice were making calls to the members of the public to pay ransom for his release.

